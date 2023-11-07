Ryan Blaney was crowned the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion after the checkered flag flew over the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Coming in second behind Ross Chastain, the No. 12 Penske Ford driver became the first driver in 10 years to clinch the title without winning the final race.

Blaney finished the season with three wins, eight Top-5s and 18 Top-10s en route to his first NASCAR title.

Among the praise, Blaney was roasted by social media personality Nascarcasm with a series of fake texts.

Story continues below advertisement

The win for Team Penske marks back-to-back championships with Joey Logano winning his second title in 2022. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion won his first in 2018.

Blaney got hot at the right time, taking the checkered flag in the final race of the Round of 8 punching his ticket to the Championship 4 for the first time after being eliminated in four previous tries.

He outlasted fellow title hopefuls, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron. Larson and Byron finished third and fourth respectively while Bell didn’t finish the race and completed only 108 laps after a brake issue caused him to crash into the outside wall in Turn 3.

Blaney is the third driver to win a NASCAR title for Penske joining Logano and Brad Keselowski, who won in 2012 before moving on to Fenway Rousch Keselowski Racing in 2022. He will have the opportunity to defend his crown on Feb. 4, 2024, when the NASCAR season gets underway with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles.