BOSTON — Red Sox legends and former teammates of Craig Breslow spoke with president Sam Kennedy and Boston’s front office before Breslow was hired as the organization’s chief baseball officer.

But their conversations weren’t only about the past with character references after playing alongside Breslow. Their discussions also focused on the future of the franchise, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner shared after Breslow was introduced at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Red Sox legends believe Breslow gives Boston the chance to get back to its winning ways.

“We were delighted that Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz, John Lester, Shane Victorino, they all talked about how they would be excited to have Craig be our general manager,” Werner said. “They didn’t talk to us a bunch about, you know, what a great player he was and what a great teammate, as that he (Breslow) has the talent and the upside to be a great general manager.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement announcing the Breslow’s hiring, the Red Sox noted David Ross, Brock Holt and Kevin Youkilis joined Ortiz and Pedroia as those who praised Breslow. And in the last week since Breslow’s hiring, others like Ryan Dempster credited Breslow’s level of communication while Theo Epstein said there’s no limit to what the former relief pitcher can accomplish.

“Obviously, you see the quotes from ex-teammates, they were part of the process,” Cora said Thursday. “They say a lot of positive things and hopefully, like I said, our relationship and partnership translate into winning another World Series here in Boston.”