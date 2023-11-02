In his new role as chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow is tasked with running the Boston Red Sox’s baseball operations department.

This raises the question of whether Breslow — a former major league pitcher sitting in the big chair for the first time — will hire a general manager or other front office personnel from outside the organization.

“As is going to kind of be a recurring theme here, I’m trying to get up to speed as quickly as I possibly can,” Breslow said Thursday during his introductory press conference at Fenway Park. “I think the most prudent path right now is to evaluate the landscape. I think, over time, the right profile, the right thought partner will unveil itself. But currently, I’m not feeling a rush to do that. I think there are some other decisions that are more pressing.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 11/2, 1:21pm
Washington Commanders
WAS
+135
Sun 11/5, 1:00 PM
NE -3 O/U 40.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
-160

Brian O’Halloran served as Boston’s GM under former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, whom the Red Sox parted ways with back in September. O’Halloran, who’s been with the team for over two decades, held that job title since October 2019 but was offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department at the time of Bloom’s departure.

Story continues below advertisement

Breslow ultimately could name a new GM from within, as there’s no shortage of viable internal candidates. This was evident in Boston’s search for a new CBO. But for now, he’s clearly focused on learning more about his peers, the gig and the Red Sox’s overall vision for returning to World Series contention.

More Red Sox

These Three Things Stood Out To Red Sox Before Hiring Craig Breslow

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Craig Breslow Has Obvious But Important Admission About Red Sox Pitching

by Mike Cole 4 Min Read

Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Gives Fiery Response To ‘Nerd’ Label

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

“There are a lot of great things happening with the Red Sox. There are a lot of great people in this organization in baseball operations who have been here for a really long time and seen a ton of success,” Breslow said of how he views the franchise. “This last week has kind of been an exercise in not just hitting the ground running but trying to hit the ground sprinting and getting up to speed as quickly as possible. My intentions over the next few weeks are to learn as much as I can to be able to answer that question. But the one thing that I am very, very excited to point to is the emergence of this really exciting young core — some of whom is contributing right now at the major league level, some who are reaching the upper levels of the minor leagues and some who candidly are not here just yet.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Breslow, a native of New Haven, Conn., who resides in Newton, Mass., has a lot on his plate upon returning to Boston, where he won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2013. It’ll be fascinating to see how the pieces fit into the puzzle he’s trying to construct, both on and off the field.

More Red Sox:

Craig Breslow Has Obvious But Important Admission About Red Sox Pitching

About the Author

Ricky Doyle

Senior Editor

Senior Editor for NESN.com. Former Red Sox beat writer and current co-host of "The Spread," NESN's football picks podcast. Quincy, Mass., native and Emerson College graduate.

More From Ricky

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images