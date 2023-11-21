What Jim Montgomery ‘Loved’ In Bruins’ OT Loss To Lightning

The Bruins didn’t earn two points Tuesday night, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Both Boston and Tampa Bay brought their all for the Atlantic Division tilt at Amalie Arena. The Bolts owned one-goal leads in both the first and second periods, but the B’s punched back and evened the score on both occasions.

The fight shown by the Black and Gold was appreciated by their head coach.

“I loved how resilient we were,” Jim Montgomery told reporters, per NHL.com. “We just kept coming back. The belief on the bench was always that we were going to be able to win that game.”

Boston probably should have won the game, as it twice held a goal advantage over Tampa Bay in the final frame. But like the visitors earlier in the contest, the Lightning never said die and answered the bell each time they went down. Steven Stamkos and company went on to claim a 5-4 victory in overtime.

The Bruins have one more order of business in Florida before they return to TD Garden. Boston on Wednesday will battle the Panthers, whom it edged out in overtime in late October.

Puck drop for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoff series rematch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.