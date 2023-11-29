Mac Jones being a member of the Patriots next season doesn’t appear to be likely, but it’s not impossible.

Jones’ NFL future now is completely up in the air as he continues to work through a miserable third campaign in New England. The 2021 first-round pick was benched in four of the Patriots’ 11 games to date and it no longer seems like the coaching staff has faith in him. In fact, Jones might not have much confidence in himself at this juncture.

Those factors and more indicate a separation between Jones and the Patriots after the season would be in the best interest of both sides. Jeremy Fowler appears to see it that way, which is why the ESPN NFL insider believes there’s only a 20% chance of the Alabama product staying in Foxboro, Mass. next season.

“Jones could be hard to move via trade, and his $2.8 million guaranteed salary for 2024 would be an empty cost should the Patriots release him,” Fowler wrote. “Perhaps the team keeps him on as a backup or bridge starter. But my sense is the Patriots want to totally reconstruct the position by adding a veteran free agent and a draft pick. That leaves little room for Jones.”

If Jones has his way, he will be back with New England next season. The 25-year-old on Monday revealed he would rather move forward with the Patriots than try to start fresh with another team.

But as Fowler noted, Jones might not have that option, especially if New England lands a top quarterback prospect in the draft next spring.