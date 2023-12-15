Alex Verdugo Reflects On Boston Run With Thank You To Red Sox Fans

Alex Verdugo hopes he’s onto greener pastures, but he’s not about to forget his time with the Red Sox, either.

Boston traded the outfielder to the New York Yankees earlier this month, a rare deal between the rival that netted the Sox a trio of pitchers. In the process, Verdugo’s four-year run in Boston — one that started with the Mookie Betts trade — came to an official close.

Verdugo on Thursday night reflected on his time with the Red Sox in a farewell post to Boston fans.

“I want to thank the Red Sox organization for welcoming me and my family with open arms from day one,” Verdugo wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to put on that uniform every day and represent such a storied franchise. I’m grateful for all my teammates I got to share the field and clubhouse with, as well as the friendships I’ve developed here.

“To the city of Boston and the fans, thank you for your passion, energy and embracing me on and off the field. Your support meant more than I could ever express. Boston will always have a special place in my heart! I’m excited to begin this new chapter of my journey.”

Despite initial suggestions the Yankees might flip Verdugo in a deal for Juan Soto, it appears New York will hang onto Verdugo. The Yankees were able to land Soto in a trade from the San Diego Padres without having to move Verdugo, and the Yankees’ opening day outfield will likely be, from left to right, Soto, Aaron Judge and Verdugo.

Red Sox fans will get their chance to officially return the favor on June 14 when the Yankees visit Fenway Park for the first time in 2024.