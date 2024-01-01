Bills Missing Playoffs Isn’t Actually Too Difficult To Imagine

The Buffalo Bills are almost in the playoffs after barely defeating the New England Patriots. After winning their last four games, they have a 95% chance of clinching a spot. They just need to defeat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Entering the Week 18 matchup, the Bills and Dolphins will battle for the bragging rights of being the AFC East Division champs. If Buffalo comes away with the victory, they are the No. 2 seed in the AFC. However if they lose to Miami, the Bills could either land as the No. 6 seed, the No. 7 seed, or miss the playoffs entirely.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explained what the Bills need to happen if they don’t win their final game of the regular season.

“Bills Week 18 scenario is fascinating. If they win, they win the AFC East,” Barnwell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If they lose and the Steelers (playing a Ravens team with nothing to play for) and the Jags (playing for the division against the 5-11 Titans) both win, they’re out of the playoffs.”

If the Bills lose to the Dolphins and still manage to make the playoffs with the Steelers and/or Jaguars losing their games, they will be the No. 6 seed facing the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3 seed) or the No. 7 seed facing Miami.

It’s simple: win Week 18 in Miami, and Buffalo will host the yet-to-be-determined No. 7 seed which could be either the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers.

The much anticipated AFC East matchup is the premier Week 18 showdown. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET as the NFL’s final regular season game.