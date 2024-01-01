With one more week to go in the 2023 NFL regular season, the stage is set for the finale.

In the final moments of the Week 17 Sunday Night Football game, the NFL announced the schedule for the final regular season games of the season.

Beginning on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC. At night, the Houston Texans battle the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

On Sunday, the NFL features a full slate of games. The New England Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium to close out a tough season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In their previous meeting this season, the Patriots defeated the Jets in a 15-10 win at MetLife Stadium.

Finally, the AFC East division title is on the line in primetime when the Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. During the Week 4 win in Buffalo, the Bills dominated in a 48-20 victory.

At the conclusion of the night, the playoff picture will be set as the 2023 NFL regular season comes to an end.