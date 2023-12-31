The Bills may have defeated the Patriots in their Week 17 matchup, but New England’s defense disrupted Buffalo’s offense throughout the game.

In the first quarter, Buffalo’s defense forced three New England turnovers, but the Bills were only able to score one touchdown despite starting deep in Patriots’ territory.

“That was one of the longest quarters I’ve ever been a part of,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters following the game, per team-provided video. “Three possessions down there in the first quarter and we only scored one touchdown. That’s not good enough on our end.

“We got to be better prepared to go and get six and seven there. We lucked out. Our defense played a heck of a game and we got to just try to find a way to win.”

The Patriots’ defense held Allen to 46 yards passing in the first half, not allowing the signal caller to get into the flow of his game.

“I was just off. Trying to find rhythm early. Just couldn’t seem to find one,” Allen said. “Felt like we got to a little bit of a groove in the third and fourth quarter. Gotta start better than that. It’s never fun throwing incomplete pass after incomplete pass.”

Allen added: “I think they did a good job of rushing and just making me feel some stuff at my feet and just got the timing off just so ever slightly and that’s all it really takes. They played good coverage in the back end.”

Allen threw for 169 yards in the game on 15 completions of 30 attempts with one interception. The 2018 first-round draft pick may not have had a perfect throwing game, but he rushed for two one-yard touchdowns.

The Bills will battle the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 for the AFC East crown at Hard Rock Stadium.