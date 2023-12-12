Bob Sweeney Marvels At ‘Awesome’ Bruins Centennial Season Celebrations

Retired Boston Bruins forward Bob Sweeney skated six seasons for the organization where he amassed 81 goals and 112 assists in 382 games.

Plucked up off waivers by the Buffalo Sabres in 1992, Sweeney played an additional four seasons in the NHL before traveling across the Atlantic to play in Europe for the remainder of his professional career. Hanging up his skates in 2001, Sweeney returned to Boston and began his charitable work with the Bruins Foundation.

The Bruins alumnus was honored at The Sports Museum’s “The Tradition” at TD Garden, receiving the Hockey Legacy Award.

Being a part of the Bruins Foundation for over 22 years, Sweeney marveled at what it means to be a part of the 100-year-old franchise.

“This is an awesome time to be a part of the Bruins organization,” Sweeney told reporters before being honored at the event. “Whether you’re a player or you work for the team, the 100th anniversary doesn’t come along very often. This is my only shot at this. The opening weekend was amazing to see all the former players back and then to have the Centennial Gala, which went through the Foundation.”

Sweeney added: “I remember marveling to Charlie Jacobs … to see how many prominent former Bruins and current Bruins (were together). We’ll never have that group in the same room again. It was just an amazing turnout, an amazing weekend.”

One of the Massachusetts native’s favorite memories was skating in his first game in the 1986-87 season.

“My stall was right next to Ray (Bourue) and I’ll never forget that,” Sweeney recalled. “It was a Saturday afternoon, we played Calgary. Ray just made me so relaxed and made me feel like I belonged. I’ll never forget skating on the ice the first time, being a hometown kid … that’s something I’ll never forget.”

While donning the Spoked-B, Sweeney appeared in the Bruins’ 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals appearances against the Edmonton Oilers. He lit the lamp six times and added eight helpers in 1988 and registered two assists in his second appearance.

“We had some good runs in the late 80s and 90s going to the Finals and going to the semifinals twice,” Sweeney said. “Out of that six-year period, four years going to the conference finals is pretty special.”

Bourque had the honor of presenting his former teammate with the Legacy Award.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.“