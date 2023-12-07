Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei made his NHL debut earlier this season when Boston’s blue line was impacted by an injury to Matt Grzelcyk and a four-game suspension to Charlie McAvoy.

Lohrei appeared in 10 games for the Bruins where he lit the lamp once and added three helpers for four points.

The Bruins sent Lohrei back to Providence on Nov. 25 prior to Grzelcyk being activated. The 22-year-old defenseman was thrilled to learn he would get a second run in the NHL with the Bruins recalling Lohrei after placing Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve.

Lohrei said prior to his reassignment that he discussed with Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and the coaching staff what he needed to work on to develop his game.

“I think it’s just a day-by-day thing,” Lohrei said, per the team. “No matter where I am. I’m just trying to work on things I need to work on. Closing hard, being physical, defensive stuff, playing quick.”

In his first opportunity with the Bruins, Lohrei was paired alongside Brandon Carlo. This time around he will be paired with veteran blue liner Kevin Shattenkirk.

“We’ve played together within games. We haven’t been paired yet on the sheet, but we’ve definitely taken shifts together,” Lohrei said. “He’s played so many games and is such a great player. He’s an unbelievable guy to learn from and talk to on the bench. I’ve definitely utilized his knowledge and tried to pick his brain so it should be good.”

Lohrei and the Bruins get back to work on Thursday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Boston defeated Buffalo, 5-2, on Nov. 14 when the two faced off at KeyBank Center. Lohrei logged 19:51 minutes of ice time in that matchup.