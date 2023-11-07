How Bruins Defenseman Mason Lohrei Reacted To First NHL Goal

The Bruins returned to the win column Monday night thanks in large part to a pair of rookies.

Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei each scored their first NHL goals in Boston’s 3-2 road win over the Dallas Stars. Beecher opened the scoring with a first-period wrister that rang off the pipe and into the net, and Lohrei doubled the Bruins lead roughly four minutes later when he beat Jake Oettinger’s glove side.

Lohrei, a 2020 second-round pick who was called up from Providence on Nov. 1, only needed three games to find the twine as a member of the Black and Gold. The 22-year-old opened up about the tally after Boston improved to 10-1-1.

“Yeah, I mean, unbelievable,” Lohrei told reporters, per a team-provided video. “You work your whole life to be here and you always dream about scoring your first goal. So, pretty cool to check that one off the list.”

Lohrei managed to record a point in two of his first three games with the B’s. The Ohio State product logged an assist in his NHL debut Nov. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The young blueliner will try to keep up the pace Thursday when the Bruins return home to take on the New York Islanders. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.