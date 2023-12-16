Bruins right winger David Pastrnak has been on fire in his last 10 games. His most recent feat against the Islanders secured the Bruins a shootout win and the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the last 10 games, Pastarnak has managed to put up five goals, seven assists and 57 shots. After Friday’s performance in New York, Pastrnak now sits third overall in NHL scoring with 41 points this season.

