Dennis Eckersley Honors Red Sox Memory Of Tim Wakefield

Tim Wakefield was a staple of Red Sox culture for nearly three decades.

The knuckleball pitcher won 200 games and spent 17 seasons pitching for Boston. He won two World Series championships and became a leader in the community through his work with the Red Sox Foundation.

Wakefield became a fan favorite on and off the field and received praise as a quality human being. His former teammates and colleagues continue to echo that sentiment after Wakefield died at the age of 57 on Oct. 1.

“He was there with me in 1998,” former Red Sox pitcher and NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley recalled with reporters before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden. “We played together. Everybody knows how charitable he was. He was just a guy’s guy. He meant as much to Boston as any player that’s ever come through here.”

For a player who made a personal impact on countless members of the Red Sox community, losing such a transcending person remains “shocking” to several people, as Eckersley described.

“It’s hard,” Eckersley explained. “I don’t think anybody knows how to deal with that. Just live your life.”

The Red Sox look to honor Wakefield’s life and legacy during the 2024 season.

