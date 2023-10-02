There was a common theme among the sentiments about Tim Wakefield that poured out Sunday: The former Red Sox pitcher was beloved by his teammates.

Wakefield died Sunday at age 57. The legendary knuckleballer, who played 17 of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons in Boston, leaves behind a remarkable legacy on and off the field. One of the crowning achievements, of course, was playing a key role on the 2004 Red Sox team that halted an infamous World Series championship drought for the franchise.

Several members of that memorable club took to social media to offer tributes to Wakefield.

Pedro Martinez: I don’t have words, we were together a week ago, and I was so looking forward to being here for you on this stretch. I will miss you my teammate…my heart hurts. Carolina and I will always be here for your family.

Kevin Millar: The Shock..The Sadness..The Memories.. The Love… The Championship…The Friendship…The Laughs… The Bus Rides.. The Plane rides… The Showers… The Show dinners… The Golf… The competition… The Family man..The Father.. The Husband… The everything you are 49….. I will miss you and never forget you… I thank you for all and may you rest in peace my friend…. #04Champ #49 #Wakey

Kevin Youkilis: The world lost an award winning teammate, friend, family member, father, husband and all around good guy. RIP Wake

Johnny Damon: I’m deeply saddened by the loss of not only a great teammate but an incredible friend and human being, Tim Wakefield. His presence and spirit will forever remain in our hearts, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.

Jason Varitek and David Ortiz also honored Wakefield, who was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016. The former Boston backstop was moved to tears after the Red Sox’s 2023 season finale when he spoke about his former teammate.