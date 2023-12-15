In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET as we honor Rick Middleton.

You can argue that Rick Middleton is the best right wing in Boston Bruins history given the numbers he put up during the 12 years he donned the Spoked-B.

Known for his offensive moves that earned him the nickname “Nifty,” Midleton became one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the 1970s and 1980s and it’s just one of the reasons he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team compromised of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Middleton’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Middleton is one of six Bruins players to notch 50 goals in a season, joining Phil Esposito, Cam Neely, Johnny Bucyk, Ken Hodge and David Pastrnak.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a nice elite group,” Middleton told NESN.com in June. “In the league, I think there’s less than 100 players that ever hit 50 goals. I’m pretty proud of that.”

Only fellow All-Centennial Team forwards Bucyk (545), Esposito (459) and Patrice Bergeron (427) have more goals than Middleton (402) in Bruins history. He sits fifth all-time in Bruins history for points. Middleton amassed 898 points in 881 games for the Black and Gold. His 25 shorthanded goals were tops in Bruins history until Brad Marchand passed him with 26 in the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins never finished below .500 with Middleton in the lineup and Boston earned a playoff berth in each of his 12 seasons. In fact, in the 1982-83 postseason Middleton notched 19 points against the Buffalo Sabres in the Adams Division Finals. No other player in the history of the National Hockey League has registered more points in a single playoff series.

Middleton’s No. 16 was raised to the rafters at TD Garden on Nov. 29, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just to this day really appreciate the fact that (Cam Neely) thought enough of me to do that. Make me the number 12 retired on the list,” Middleton reflected. “To me being one of 12 in a 100-year history of the team … to me is the greatest honor to be thought of that highly. To be put in that group, that very select group.”

His offense generated two 100-plus point seasons with Boston. Coupled with his signature style and playoff contributions, his consistency season after season solidified his place in Bruins history.

Middleton joins Bucyk, Esposito, Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak, Wayne Cashman, David Krejci, Milt Schmidt, Cam Neely, Bill Cowley and Terry O’Reilly to complete the 12 forwards named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.