Expos Legend? Topps Debuts Autographed Tom Brady Baseball Cards

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last quarter century, you might be surprised to learn that Tom Brady was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft by the Montreal Expos.

That’s right, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was almost shipped off to Low-A to do some catching at one point.

Brady — who has always been known for his wise decision-making — however, decided to stick with football and attend the University of Michigan instead of signing with the Expos. That proved to be the right choice, but there’s always been a wonder as to how he would have panned out if he decided to stick behind the dish.

The folks at Topps took advantage of that, putting together a commercial that forecasts what life would be like if Brady signed with Montreal. His career, unsurprisingly, has plenty of parallels to that of the 46-year-old’s football days.

Did you notice the Pedro Martinez appearance?

The advertisement is for Topps’ latest MLB line of trading cards, 2023 Bowman Draft, in which Brady will appear for the first time in his Expos uniform. The set releases Tuesday, with a total of 81 autographed cards available in boxes.

The biggest fish to find will be an autographed card numbered 12/50 with the inscription, “IF BASEBALL DOESN’T WORK OUT THERE’S ALWAYS FOOTBALL.”

There’s another inscription card that reads, “Let’s Go, Expos” in French, as well as 1/1 SuperFractor autograph that’s sure to make someone very rich.

The odds are not in your favor to get a Brady, however. There’s only one of his cards in every 77 boxes, with autographs coming in every 1,424 boxes, according to collector Eric Whiteback. It also costs $560 for a box of 2023 Bowman Draft, so you’d have to take quite the gamble in trying to land a Brady card.