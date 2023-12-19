Former Patriot Sees Personnel As Primary Issue, Not Bill Belichick

The end of a brutal 2023 season could be bringing the New England Patriots to an organizational crossroads.

At 3-11, massive changes are obviously needed for the Patriots moving forward. Is that moving on from head coach Bill Belichick? Is it a roster overhaul? Is it both?

With several former players weighing in on Belichick’s future, Super Bowl champion Christian Fauria believes that roster upgrades are needed for the Patriots, but do so with the current head coach.

"It is not a coaching issue, it is a personnel issue… This is still the best coach in the NFL."@christianfauria thinks the Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick would be a huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/FtjZA7ayjt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 18, 2023

“It’s going to be a flat now,” Fauria said on CBS Sports Network on Monday. “It’s not a coaching issue. It is a personnel issue. It has been a personnel issue. … This is still the best coach in the NFL right now. If he took over any team that was floundering, that has issues or can’t get out of their own way, he is three to four wins better than the guy that he would replace.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fauria noted that unless both sides feel a fresh start is needed, Belichick still makes sense as the best possible option to lead the Patriots forward.

As for the end of the season, the Patriots prepare to meet the Broncos in Denver in Week 16.