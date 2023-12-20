At this point, it probably is fair to say Bailey Zappe does a better job than Mac Jones of running Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Zappe’s been inconsistent since taking over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 13. But when the second-year pro has been on his game, he actually has made New England’s offense look somewhat functional.

Of course, much of that is due to Zappe becoming more comfortable in O’Brien’s system. The 2022 fourth-round pick looked borderline inept running O’Brien’s scheme during the summer, but he’s made significant strides over the last four months.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, Zappe talked about how he and O’Brien have developed chemistry throughout a tumultuous Patriots season.

“The more games that I play, the more games that he calls and I’m out there, of course, we’re going to continue to grow together and get closer and closer,” Zappe said. “But it’s been great. He’s open to everything I see. And of course, I’m open to everything he wants to run. And, he’s called a great game, and it’s up to me as the quarterback to go out there and execute.

“We have a great relationship off the field. The more we’re on the field with practice and games, it’ll continue to grow more on the field.”

Zappe also opened up about working with an offensive coordinator who has a reputation for losing his temper.

“He’s a great coach,” Zappe said. “He’s one that when things are going good, and you do something successful, he’s going to be the first one to applaud you, and let you know you’re succeeding in everything. But then he’s going to be the first one to let you know you’re doing something wrong.

“I always tell him I like to be coached hard. I want you to let me know when I’m screwing up. Let me know what I need to fix every day. He knows that, and I love that about him. Me and him have really hit it off and we’re going to continue to grow our relationship over the last few weeks.”

Zappe’s in line to start this Sunday’s road game against the Denver Broncos. Whether he’ll remain the starter over Jones beyond that remains to be seen.

New England and Denver will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.