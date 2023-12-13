Jets Coach Robert Saleh Addresses Newest Zach Wilson Trade Rumor

After a turbulent season that already included another benching, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will in all likelihood get the chance to start over New York’s final four games of the regular season.

But those could possibly be Wilson’s last games with the franchise as an exit plan seems to already be in place for the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

The Desert News, which is Wilson’s hometown newspaper, reported late last week that the Jets will look to trade the signal-caller in the offseason and that “Wilson and coach Robert Saleh agreed to a mutual parting following the benching.”

The topic of trading Wilson was brought up to Saleh when he met with the media Monday, and he did not outright refute the report, only fueling further speculation that Wilson’s days with the Jets are numbered.

“My conversations with (Wilson) are to do everything he can to get ready to play a football game,” Saleh said, per The New York Post’s Justin Tasch. “As far as all that other stuff is concerned, those are things I will leave for (general manager) Joe (Douglas).”

After taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, Wilson started nine consecutive games for the Jets, in which they went 3-6. With the offense sputtering following a 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Saleh decided to pull the plug on Wilson as New York’s starter.

But two more anemic offensive showings with Tim Boyle starting this time forced the Jets to turn toward Wilson again, even though there were reports that he didn’t want the job back.

Wilson then delivered arguably the best performance of his pro career this past Sunday in a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Wilson was set to be the backup in New York next season with the Jets giving the reins to a fully healthy Aaron Rodgers. But even with Rodgers taking back the starting job, it would be wise for the Jets to have a competent backup given that the four-time NFL MVP is coming off a major injury and turned 40 years old earlier this month.

It doesn’t seem like that will be Wilson as he could use this final stretch of the season to showcase his talents and once and for all move on from what’s been a difficult situation for him with New York.