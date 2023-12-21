Jets Coach Robert Saleh Addresses Zach Wilson Injury Controversy

There’s been plenty of turmoil surrounding Zach Wilson, not just this season, but throughout his entire tenure with the New York Jets.

Now, an injury controversy is getting thrown into the mix.

Wilson exited Sunday’s 30-0 road loss to the Miami Dolphins with 1:03 remaining in the second quarter. Wilson had been under siege in the first half, completing just 4-of-11 passes for 26 yards while getting sacked four times and losing a fumble.

It was unclear at first the type of injury that knocked Wilson from the game. According to Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News, the CBS game broadcast reported Wilson left due to dehydration. Wilson was officially ruled out in the third quarter with a head injury.

But Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa, went on Instagram on Monday and gave more details about the concussion symptoms the 2021 No. 2 overall pick tried to play through, including having blurred vision and problems with depth perception.

“He didn’t want to go out, he didn’t want to stop playing,” she said, per Staley. “So he didn’t tell the sideline, the coaches, the trainers how he was really feeling and tried to just fight through it and be out there for his guys.”

Each NFL game has certified athletic trainers in stadium booths to try to help spot concussions. There is an independent neurotrauma consultant on the sideline as well.

But neither seemed to recognize any issue with Wilson, at least initially. Wilson as of Wednesday was still in concussion protocol and Jets head coach Robert Saleh attempted to clarify the injury situation surrounding the 24-year-old quarterback.

“Sometimes, we don’t always catch it, and that’s why we have the NFL spotters to spot things up top and all that stuff,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday, per Staley. “But players do not want to come off the field, too, and you always encourage them to communicate, and I think we ended up having five guys get spotted during the game, and all of them cleared with the exception of Zach.

“Always encourage those guys to take care of above the neck, and credit to Zach, he will fight. That’s one thing I will say about that young man, is he’s always gotten up there no matter how many hits he’s taken, how many times he’s running for his life. He’s always come back to the huddle, and he’s come back and he’s fought, so I have a great appreciation for him, but at the same time, thank goodness that it was spotted up top and we were able to get him the care that he needs.”

If Wilson isn’t cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, the Jets will most likely turn to Trevor Siemian. Siemian, who has made two appearances in relief, would be the fourth different quarterback to earn a start a game for the Jets this season.