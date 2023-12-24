Kerby Joseph was so excited about his first-half interception that he couldn’t wait to celebrate it.

The Detroit Lions safety intercepted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, and before Joseph even returned it down the sideline, he threw his hands in the air and stared at the opposing sideline.

Check it out:

Joseph’s return set the Lions up at the Minnesota 33-yard line and running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three plays later.

The on-field celebration caught the attention of many on social media.

Kerby Joseph started celebrating a little too early 😂

pic.twitter.com/WXe9lPtiJj — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 24, 2023

Kerby Joseph briefly celebrating before realizing he had to run it back 😭😭😭 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 24, 2023

Kerby Joseph started celebrating after making the interception and quickly realized he still had to run 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/maKfubnKu6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 24, 2023

Detroit held a 17-14 lead over Minnesota at the half.