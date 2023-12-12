The Red Sox need an everyday second baseman, and one Major League Baseball insider believes Boston will secure that player in free agency.

There was a rotating cast last season of players who played second base that ended with Enmanuel Valdez, Luis Urías and Pablo Reyes as the team’s second baseman. The Red Sox also have other needs to fill, but after acquiring a right-handed outfield bat in Tyler O’Neill, it’s a position Boston can focus on along with starting pitching.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Tuesday revealed his predictions for where every top free agent on the market will sign. The MLB insider picked only one player for the Red Sox: Whit Merrifield.

“Merrifield made his third All-Star team this year, slashing .272/.318/.382 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases,” Bowden wrote. “His versatility — he can play both second base and the outfield — increases his free-agent value. In his career, Merrifield has led the league in doubles, triples, sacrifice flies, and in hits twice and stolen bases three times. To me, his best team fits are the Red Sox and Phillies. I think he’d get more playing time with Boston (at both second base and in left field) and would have an easier path to becoming a starter. However, he would have a better shot at a World Series championship with Philadelphia but in more of a bench role.”

Bowden predicted Merrifield would sign a two-year, $16 million contract.

Boston reportedly “touched base” with Merrifield this offseason, but there had not been further traction on a potential deal in a week.

Merrifield fills an obvious need for the Red Sox, who have familiarity with the three-time All-Star from his last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox could acquire a second baseman like Ha-Seong Kim in the trade market if they wanted to, as well. The only second basemen on the 40-man roster are Valdez and Reyes after Urías was traded to the Seattle Mariners.