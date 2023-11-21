Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looking Into These Second Basemen

The Red Sox need to improve at second base, and they might use the trade market to address that need.

Boston saw a rotating cast at the keystone in 2023, as six players started 10 games or more at the position last season. And as it stands, the club’s current second base depth — Pablo Reyes, Enmanuel Valdez, Ceddanne Rafaela — leaves a bit to be desired.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, a former big league general manager, acknowledged the Red Sox’s second base issue in a column published Monday. Bowden also shined a light on a pair of potential trade targets for Craig Breslow and company.

“There is no doubt that second base is a priority for the Red Sox as they have already engaged in trade talks with the Reds about Jonathan India and with the Yankees regarding Gleyber Torres,” Bowden wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

This wasn’t the first time a Torres-Red Sox report surfaced. Earlier this month, WEEI’s Rob Bradford revealed Boston pursued a trade of the Yankees star last season and could “loop back” on discussions with New York this winter. Torres, who’s about to enter his final year of arbitration, is coming off a season in which he set new career highs in hits (163), games played (158) walks (67) and doubles (28).

The 26-year-old India is the same age as Torres but has two more arbitration years after the upcoming season. The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year is on the cusp of becoming a top-five second baseman, which is why the Reds are “not motivated” to trade him this offseason.

If the Red Sox swing and miss on both Torres and India, a player like the Minnesota Twins’ Jorge Polanco makes sense as a trade target. But regardless of who Boston is most motivated to add, it must bring in a better middle infield mate for Trevor Story.