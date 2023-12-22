It appears that Yoshinobu Yamamoto has picked the Los Angeles Dodgers as his landing spot for the 2024 Major League Baseball season, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese pitcher didn’t receive several offers in the interim.

The New York Yankees reportedly offered Yamamoto $300 million over 10 years, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, but the 25-year-old right-hander accepted a 12-year contract with the Dodgers for $325 million with signing bonuses worth in the area of $50 million.

Several teams had been in the mix for landing Yamamoto including the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, who were reportedly told they were out of the bidding war on Thursday night.

The Yankees may not have landed Yamamoto but they did make a significant upgrade to their lineup when they acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Pardes as part of a seven-player blockbuster trade.

Before landing Soto, the Yankees struck a rare deal within the division by acquiring Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo in exchange for multiple pitchers.