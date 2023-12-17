Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be available to take the field for New York’s upcoming Christmas Eve matchup with the Commanders, ending what’s been a season-long recovery journey.

Rodgers, 40, suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into his official debut with New York in Week 1, leading many to believe that a return this season wouldn’t be in the cards. However, not too long after being cleared to practice on Nov. 29, Rodgers reportedly is “likely” to be cleared medically to play next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If true, that means Rodgers would be eligible to return by Week 16 when New York hosts Washington at MetLife Stadium. Now, this isn’t a guarantee for several reasons, most importantly, whether or not there’s any point in playing Rodgers by then.

Heading into Sunday’s Week 15 battle with the AFC East rival Dolphins (9-4), the Jets (5-8) are deep in the bottom half of the division, just ahead of the last-place Patriots (3-10). Therefore, if New York loses and the second-place Bills (7-6) come out victorious in Week 15, the Jets would suffer elimination from playoff contention.

Now, that doesn’t mean New York is completely out of it yet, but it does mean that if eliminated, there’d be no point in Rodgers taking the field the following week. The organization is expected to consider that outcome after signing Rodgers to a two-year, $75 million contract in the offseason.

“Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this dude is grinding to get himself back, it just shows how much he cares and I have an appreciation for him,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said ahead of Week 16, per Sean Leahy of Yahoo Sports.

The Jets have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers to New York’s roster. Otherwise, the four-time MVP cannot be re-added for the rest of the season.