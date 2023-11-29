It’s been just a little more than 11 weeks since Aaron Rodgers was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, but the New York Jets quarterback might be getting ready to put on his superhero cape.

Rodgers has been cleared to practice, and the Jets have opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, head coach Robert Saleh revealed Wednesday. Rodgers suffered the injury, which was expected to end his season, just four plays into his New York debut on “Monday Night Football” against Buffalo in Week 1.

Saleh said Rodgers has been cleared for “functional football activity,” but he also cautioned that everyone is going to do all they can to be smart about it. Rodgers hasn’t yet been cleared to play in a game, but it’s a significant step in his rehab. In the short term, it at least means Rodgers can start working back into practice with the team instead of being off on the side.

“There’s no added risk to it,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday. “There are certain things he’s been cleared for that we’re going to allow him to do.”

The Jets have been able to tread water for parts of the season without Rodgers, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that returning isn’t solely driven by helping the team. The New York Times NFL playoff simulator currently gives the 4-7 Jets less than a 1% chance to make the playoffs.

That said, the Jets do have some potentially winnable games down the stretch, especially if Rodgers is under center. If the Jets are able to win five of their last six games, the Times’ simulator bumps them up to a 13% chance. If they win out, that number skyrockets to 79%. That would be a borderline miraculous run, though, with road games still left against Miami and Cleveland as well as a Week 14 trip to Houston.

Assuming he’s not risking further injury, Rodgers returning just to become the first player to return from a torn Achilles in the same year might be what’s pushing him.

“The true narrative is he’s old school in the sense that he’s driven,” Saleh said. “Is the motivation to be the first to ever do it? Sure. That’s OK. That’s his why. It’s a mentality young guys should be able to grasp. He loves this organization.”

The Jets host the Atlanta Falcons this week, a matchup that underscores the potential difficulty of an improbable run. The Falcons are 3-point road favorites at MetLife Stadium where Tim Boyle is expected to get a crack at quarterback for Gang Green.