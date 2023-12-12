Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the two names that will likely be brought up the most this week as the New England Patriots prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The third? None other than Taylor Swift.

The pop star gained even more popularity — if that’s even possible — for dating Kelce and attending Chiefs games this season, even when they venture away from Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift could make an appearance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, a venue she has been the headlining performer at 13 times since 2010.

Swift’s immense stardom makes her one of the bigger talking points going into the Week 15 contest — that also happens with the Patriots playing for nothing more than draft positioning — and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could only chuckle when asked if her possible attendance could pose some logistical problems for the team.

“I don’t even know how to answer that,” O’Brien told reporters Tuesday with a laugh, per team-provided video. “Look, I’ll follow Bill (Belichick)’s lead on that. We’re very focused on the Chiefs. Trying to game plan for their defense is hard enough as it is. Not really focused on Taylor Swift. I don’t even know how to answer that question. I’m very uncomfortable right now.”

Given Swift’s connection to Gillette, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her at the game Sunday and there will be plenty of fans in the crowd trying to find her in a suite if she does show up.

Swift being a good-luck charm for the Chiefs has worn off a bit, though. Kansas City is 4-2 in the six games Swift has attended, but the Chiefs have lost the last two contests to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs and Patriots kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.