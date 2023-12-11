In the past, Bill Belichick surprisingly was willing to engage in lighthearted banter about Taylor Swift.

But the Patriots head coach will entertain no such discourse now that his team is days away from hosting the Chiefs and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Belichick engaged in a cringeworthy back-and-forth about Swift during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The questions all were asked in jest, but Belichick wasn’t having any of it.

Here’s the full exchange:

Host: “Taylor Swift should be in attendance. You know I’m a Swiftie, just like yourself. If there are any other tickets that seem to pop up, I am able and willing. … If you would like to make my dream come true in life, I’m all ears.”

Belichick: “We’ll pass that along to our ticket department and let them handle it. I don’t really know anything about tickets.”

Host: “What about a postgame meet-and-greet, Bill? Will you be meeting Taylor Swift?

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m really focused on trying to get our team ready to play Kansas City.”

As of Monday morning, it wasn’t clear whether Swift would visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Her attendance at Chiefs games has been sporadic this season since she began dating Kelce.

New England and Kansas City will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Featured image via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images