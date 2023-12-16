With Rhamondre Stevenson still on the mend, the New England Patriots added some extra backfield depth for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England on Saturday elevated second-year running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad for its Week 15 contest at Gillette Stadium.

It’s the second consecutive elevation for Harris, whom the Patriots selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The South Carolina product also was added to the gameday roster for last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not play a snap in that game.

Harris saw action in five games as a rookie last season, carrying 18 times for 52 yards and one touchdown in a reserve role.

Expect Ezekiel Elliott to spearhead the Patriots’ rushing attack for the second straight week with Stevenson again ruled with a high ankle sprain. Elliott totaled 140 yards from scrimmage (68 rushing, 72 receiving) and one touchdown against Pittsburgh, playing all but five offensive snaps in what head coach Bill Belichick called a “pro performance.”

The Patriots cut third-string running back Ty Montgomery last week, so JaMycal Hasty also could draw into the lineup for the first time on Sunday. Hasty has been a healthy scratch since the Patriots claimed him off waivers from Jacksonville last month.

Belichick on Friday said Hasty has “gotten better, especially the last couple of weeks” but insinuated issues in pass protection have prevented the 27-year-old from earning playing time.

“I would say he’s gaining on it,” Belichick said. “The biggest thing for any running back is pass protection. He’s done that. It’s not that he hasn’t done it. It’s just terminology and rules and adjustments. It’s not as simple as just blocking one guy.”

The Patriots also added one player to their injury report Saturday. Tight end Pharaoh Brown now is listed as questionable for Sunday with a foot ailment.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, offensive tackle Trent Brown, special teamer Matthew Slater and wide receivers DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton also are questionable for New England.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.