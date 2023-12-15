Patriots Rule Out Rhamondre Stevenson For Game Against Chiefs

Rhamondre Stevenson will miss his second consecutive game for the Patriots.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Stevenson hasn’t practiced since suffering an ankle injury during New England’s Week 13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Patriots made it official Friday when they ruled out the star running back for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s unclear whether Stevenson could return this season. Ezekiel Elliott will continue to see an increased workload in his place.

As for the rest of the injury report, there’s both good and bad news.

New England listed seven players as questionable, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who didn’t practice Friday due to a shoulder injury. Offensive tackle Trent Brown also didn’t practice due to multiple injuries and an illness.

On the positive side, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Brenden Schooler and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. all were removed from the report. Wheatley resumed practicing this week but still hasn’t been added to the active roster.

Here’s the full injury report, via the Patriots’ official website:

OUT
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle, Hand, Illness
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring
ST Matthew Slater, Groin

The Chiefs ruled out stud running back Isiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

Kansas City and New England are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images