Six Patriots players did not participate in the team’s penultimate Week 16 practice, including one who attended the session.

Tight end Hunter Henry was present at Thursday’s practice but listed as a nonparticipant on New England’s latest injury report as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) missed his sixth consecutive practice. Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (head) both sat out for the second straight day. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings and special teamer Cody Davis were new DNPs due to illness.

Henry and Peppers both have not missed a game since joining the Patriots. They rank fourth and second in offensive and defensive snaps played this season, respectively, and have key leadership roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven other players were listed as limited participants on Thursday’s injury report. All seven also were limited Wednesday:

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

ST Matthew Slater, Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle

The Patriots are scheduled to practice once more on Friday before traveling to Denver for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Broncos.