FOXBORO, Mass. — Perhaps Hunter Henry has a chance of playing this Sunday after all.

Henry, who hasn’t missed a game since joining the Patriots in 2021, sat out Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury suffered in New England’s Week 15 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the veteran tight end was back in uniform for Thursday’s practice — albeit as a spectator.

Henry was spotted during the media-access portion of practice, but he didn’t do anything other than watch his teammates stretch. We’ll learn more about his status when the Patriots release their second Week 16 injury report Thursday afternoon.

Five other players weren’t on the field: Rhamondre Stevenson, Anfernee Jennings, Conor McDermott, Cody Davis and Jabrill Peppers. Stevenson hasn’t practiced since suffering an ankle injury in Week 13 and looks like a long shot to play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Henry actually was on the field and in uniform, but only as a spectator, as spotted by @MikeReiss https://t.co/ahMf103sMV — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) December 21, 2023

The Patriots will practice again Friday before traveling to Denver on Saturday.

Sunday’s game against the Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.