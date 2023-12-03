FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ biggest bright spot on offense this season has been Rhamondre Stevenson, but even he wasn’t impervious to their bad luck.

Stevenson left the Patriots’ matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with an ankle injury, he was ruled questionable to return.

The 25-year-old was busy in the early minutes of the game, carrying the ball nine times for 40 yards. It was on his ninth carry that Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu dragged Stevenson to the ground, with Stevenson’s ankle bearing Tuipulotu’s body weight.

The play can be viewed here.

Stevenson has appeared in all 12 of New England’s games, carrying the ball 156 times for 620 yards and four touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott, who was limited in practice all week with a thigh injury, will take the bulk of carries with Stevenson down.