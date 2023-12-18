Personal issues kept J.C. Jackson out of the Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian reported after New England’s 27-17 defeat at Gillette Stadium that Jackson did not play because of a “personal matter” that came up between the Patriots finalizing their inactive list and the game kicking off.

Later, Jackson’s agent, Neil Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the cornerback was dealing with mental health issues.

Jackson was active for the game but did not play a snap and was not spotted on the sideline. Multiple players said after the game they expected him to start. Jackson’s replacement, rookie Alex Austin, said he found out just before kickoff that he’d be starting instead. It was the first NFL start for Austin, who made his Patriots debut one week earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots made reserve cornerback Shaun Wade a healthy scratch for the game, leaving them with Austin, Jonathan Jones and slot/safety Myles Bryant as their only cornerback options with Jackson out. Jones missed part of one second-quarter drive with a knee injury but later returned.

Head coach Bill Belichick would not give a reason for Jackson’s absence during his postgame news conference, saying only that the 28-year-old “wasn’t available.”

Jackson, who spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, rejoined the Patriots in October after a disastrous 1 1/2-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was suspended for the Patriots’ game in Germany last month after missing curfew at the team hotel, but he subsequently apologized and started the Patriots’ last three contests before Sunday.

Jackson has three years remaining on his five-year, $82.5 million contract but can be released this offseason without any financial ramifications for the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

New England has three games remaining on its 2023 schedule, beginning with a Christmas Eve visit to the Denver Broncos.