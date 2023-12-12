If you thought the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots matchup in Week 15 would be lopsided, just imagine what the reigning Super Bowl champions can do playing angry.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say the Chiefs have a chip on their shoulder after a Week 14 loss to the Bills that easily could have been a victory. It appeared Kansas City had scored a miraculous touchdown to take the lead over Buffalo in the final minutes, but Kadarius Toney was flagged for lining up offsides as the play began. In the days since, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have gone scorched earth regarding the call, with the former throwing a fit on the sideline comparable to prime Tom Brady.

It doesn’t appear Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown feels too bad about the situation, however.

“I just teach my guys to line up legally,” Brown said Tuesday, per Nick O’Malley of MassLive. “That’s what you teach them. You scoot up, you scoot back or whatever it is. Just always make sure you’re in a legal formation before the ball is snapped and that nobody’s moving around, that you’re still.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown knows what he’s talking about, having played and coached wideouts for nearly two decades. He’s got plenty of experience, and his comments are seemingly that of someone who would agree that Kansas City shot itself in the foot and has no right to complain about it.

“I’m not sure what happened with those guys and how that worked with them. You can always check with them,” Brown said. ” … I did see what happened in the game. That was unfortunate for them, but that’s the call that the officials made, nothing you can do about it.”

The Patriots and Chiefs will kick things off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. We’ll see if KC has any sort of response beforehand.