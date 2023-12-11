The game-changing penalty late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game did not sit well at all with Patrick Mahomes.

The same can be said for the Kansas City quarterback’s wife.

A wild go-ahead touchdown that featured an impressive Travis Kelce lateral was wiped away due to an offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney. The reigning Super Bowl champions weren’t able to bounce back after the costly call at Arrowhead Stadium, and they were saddled with their third loss in four games.

Mahomes let out his frustration about the penalty at every turn after the game, including during a postgame exchange with Josh Allen. Brittany Mahomes, meanwhile, used Instagram to air out her grievance, as she attached an “MVP” caption to a video of a referee.

Surely much to the chagrin of the Mahomes family, head referee Carl Cheffers stood by the call after the game. Cheffers stressed that Toney was lined up over the ball and it’s not the responsibility of officials to inform a player of his improper position.

The Chiefs will hope for a more enjoyable day at the office Sunday afternoon when they visit the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.