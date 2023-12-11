With a new week and a new team to prepare for, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took time to reflect on his sideline outburst prior to facing the New England Patriots.

Kansas City fell to 8-5 on the season after a 20-17 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The Chiefs momentarily took the lead on a miraculous play in the final minutes before the touchdown was called back as wide receiver Kadarius Toney lined up offsides.

After the Chiefs could not convert on fourth down to end the drive, Mahomes uncharacteristically released his anger on the sideline as Buffalo closed out the victory. With time to look back, the two-time Super Bowl MVP knows he has to do a better job keeping his emotions in check.

“Obviously, you don’t want to react that way,” Mahomes said in a radio appearance on 610 Sports KC on Monday. “I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. Obviously can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward the officials, or really anybody in life. I regret acting like that.”

As the game ended, Mahomes continued to vent about the previous drive, even doing so while meeting Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen for a postgame handshake. The two passers have engaged in several entertaining battles in recent years. Mahomes acknowledged his respect for Allen and again took accountability for his behavior.

“I regret the way I acted toward Josh (Allen) after the game,” Mahomes added. “He had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional. You can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than the other sideline.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs visit New England in Week 15 against a Patriots team that Mahomes noted is “playing good football” as of late.