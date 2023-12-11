Officials are not required to tell players when they are lined up offsides, as NFL official Carl Cheffers explained after the controversial ending of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If players are looking for advice on their alignment, officials will give them advice. But, again, it’s not a requirement.

Kansas City wideout Kadarius Toney did not seek out that advice with just over a minute left in Chief-Bills. It ultimately created a situation where Toney lined up offsides, and the Chiefs had a thrilling touchdown called back.

While speaking with reporters on a video conference Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Toney did not ask officials about his alignment.

“Yeah, so, listen, normally he looks over to the sideline and just gets an OK. And on that one, he just happened not to,” Reid told reporters, per NFL.com.

“So, that would be the coaching point — just make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned. I mean, he’s not lining up offsides on purpose. And, listen, he was two inches away from, or an inch away from being legal. Like I said, you can argue both sides of it.”

Reid’s notion about the one or two inches is a bit disingenuous. From the images that surfaced after the penalty was called and those after the game, Toney clearly looked like he was offside.

The result-altering call, which came after Travis Kelce made an incredible lateral to Toney, who was streaking down the far sideline, had both Reid and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes irate. Mahomes went on an NSFW on-field rant during postgame handshakes.