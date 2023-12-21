PWHL Boston Coach Highlights Players To Look Out For This Season

The PWHL inaugural season is a little over a week away when the New York and Toronto franchises kick it off with a matchup on New Year’s Day.

The Boston franchise will take the ice for the first time at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. on Jan. 3 when they host Minnesota for their opening tilt.

Head coach Courtney Kessel said outside of women’s hockey staple Hillary Knight, Boston will have several players to keep an eye out for as the season gets underway.

“We’re expecting some offensive defensemen who are out of our D,” Kessel told reporters Wednesday on a league Zoom call. “I think it’s great to see. I was an offensive defenseman, so I love to see that.”

A few players Kessel highlighted on the blue line were Sophie Jaques and Megan Keller.

“Sophie Jaques coming out of Ohio State just won the Patty (Kazmaier Award) and has put up some great numbers,” Kessel said. “Megan Keller, I think is one of, if not the best defensive player in the world. I’m super excited.”

Kessel added Boston is focusing on closing their gap, which is taking time and space away from the opposing team.

“That’s going to allow us to play offense and we want to play offense because we got some super power forwards up there that can put the puck in the net,” Kessel explained. “Breaking the puck out and using our speed as defensemen, pushing the pace of the game and allowing our forwards to do what they do best and that’s score goals.”

One defenseman who also stood out for Kessel was Emily Brown from the University of Minnesota.

“She’s a defensive defenseman that we’re going to rely on to break out the puck and potentially shut down the other top lines,” Kessel said. “A young defenseman, but super knowledgeable and super willing to accept feedback and sit down and watch video and really excited to be in Boston.”

Aside from Knight, Kessel named Shiann Darkangelo as the dark horse for Boston up front.

“Shiann Darkangelo has been a shining star for us,” Kessel said. “Another professional veteran that shows up day in and day out. You know exactly what you’re gonna get and just works her butt off. Whether it be on the ice or in the gym.”

Darkangelo’s play earned her a top spot in the lineup during the scrimmage sessions featuring all six PWHL franchises — Boston, Minnesota, New York, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa — in Utica, N.Y. earlier this month, according to Kessel.