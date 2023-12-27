Teoscar Hernández might be on the verge of returning to the American League East.

Last week, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Red Sox are among the teams interested in Hernández, who is coming off a solid season with the Seattle Mariners. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier took the report to the next level last Sunday when he claimed Boston “had been discussing potential contract parameters” with the free-agent outfielder. The Red Sox reportedly hadn’t offered Hernández a contract as of last Saturday, but Speier reports the club’s engagement with the 2021 All-Star “picked up” after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blockbuster signing of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Boston’s reported interest in Hernández makes sense. The bulk of the Red Sox’s expected outfield stalwarts — Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu — are left-handed hitters. The recent trade for Tyler O’Neill helped balance things out, but the Red Sox still could benefit from adding a right-handed power hitter.

Hernández launched 25-plus home runs in each of the last three seasons and knocked in a combined 286 runs between the 2021 and 2023 campaigns. The 31-year-old could fill the role Boston likely envisioned for Adam Duvall last season. The Red Sox also wouldn’t have to worry about Hernández playing in such a competitive division, as he spent five-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before he was traded to Seattle.

In a column published last month, The Athletic projected Hernández to land a four-year, $80 million deal on the open market.