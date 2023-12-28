The Red Sox could get busy in free agency when the new year comes around next week.

Boston is heavily linked to outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who has a strong history at Fenway Park. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made upgrading the team’s pitching staff a priority, and the Red Sox also have been linked to the top two remaining free agent pitchers: Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.

Breslow and his staff made offseason trades for bullpen depth, including in the trade that sent Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees. The Red Sox also have options to re-sign James Paxton or pursue Lucas Giolito.

However, the Red Sox might not be done looking at bullpen options. Boston has “poked around” on multiple free agents, including Robert Stephenson and Amed Rosario, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Stephenson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to the Rays. The 30-year-old was solid during his time with Tampa Bay with a 2.35 ERA and 2.45 FIP in 38 1/3 innings.

Rosario would help fill the need at middle infield for Boston. The 28-year-old started last season with the Cleveland Guardians before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he primarily played second base, the first time he had done so in his major-league career. Second base is an important position to fill for Boston, and Rosario was efficient against lefties last season with a .326 on-base percentage.

Boston has multiple options on the table to improve the roster and bounce back from back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East.

Red Sox Reportedly ‘Poked Around’ On These Free Agents

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images