The Boston Red Sox have not yet signed a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball free agency. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t tried.

According to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox have made “at least” one multi-year offer to a starting pitcher. That pitcher was none other than Seth Lugo, who chose to sign with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

It was reported one week prior that Boston had stepped up its efforts for Lugo. The 34-year-old right-hander reportedly received a three-year contract worth $45 million from the Royals.

Speier reported the Red Sox were “among the bidders,” but did not report what Boston’s offer included.

Speier also reported Boston’s ballclub called the Mariners to see if Seattle would trade any youthful pitchers like George Kirby and/or Logan Gilbert. Seattle was not interested, per Speier.

The longtime reporter also added a new name to Boston’s list of potential targets: Jack Flaherty. While many others have been linked to the Red Sox, it marked the first report tying Boston to Flaherty.