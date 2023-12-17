Sportsmanship and respect were on display late in the fourth quarter when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a knee on fourth and goal with 35 seconds remaining in their 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs could have easily sent Harrison Butker out for the chipshot field goal or even tried to punch in the touchdown. Instead, Kansas City gave New England the ball at its own nine-yard line.

“It was the right thing to do,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said following the win, per the team.

With rumors speculating the Patriots and Belichick could be parting ways at the end of the season, New England’s head coach might have coached his second to last game in Foxborough.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, but Reid doesn’t discount what the Patriots franchise has done with Bill Belichick at the helm.

“He’s done an unbelievable job. Best in the business ever,” Reid said. “I know how great he is and I’ve got to deal with him by playing against him, so nobody better, not that I’ve gone against. Nobody better.”

The Chiefs held the 14-10 lead at halftime before scoring on three straight possessions to go up 27-10 in the third quarter. Mahomes threw for 305 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“All in all, a good win to get,” Reid explained. “I mean, this Patriots team is so close. Their number of losses against one score is crazy. Number one in the league there, and that defense, Steve (Belichick) and his crew, they’ve done a nice job with that defense. They’re salty and offensively, they had a nice plan there coming out.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the Chiefs improved to 9-5 on the season and hold the No.3 spot in the AFC playoff picture, the Patriots fell to 3-11 however they are still in the mix for one of the top two picks in the 2024 NFL draft.