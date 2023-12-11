Everyone had an opinion about the controversial ending to Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, an ending that saw a miraculous Kadarius Toney lateral touchdown from Travis Kelce wiped off the board due to Toney’s offside penalty.

The rarely seen offensive offside call left Chiefs coach Andy Reid looking for answers and quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking for a diaper change … even though replays showed Toney was lined up in Topeka.

The call wiped out what would have been one of the wildest plays in recent NFL history on a day when the football world mourned the loss of Frank Wycheck, who was in the middle of perhaps the wildest play in NFL history.

Wycheck, the former Tennessee Titans tight end, who threw the lateral in the Music City Miracle back in 2000, died over the weekend. That borderline eery coincidence apparently wasn’t lost on Robert Griffin III, who used the crazy ending Sunday to fire off this post on X:

Story continues below advertisement

An Offsides call erased a one of the more creative impromptu plays we have ever seen. A lateral by Travis Kelce on the same day the man who gave us the Music City Miracle, Frank Wycheck, passed away. Instead of that memory, we are left with more officiating inconsistencies. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2023

Griffin isn’t wrong when he says the offsides call erased the play. Technically, the official’s decision to throw a flag on the play did erase the game-changing touchdown. That, of course, completely ignores the fact that Toney was basically lined up closer to the Bills’ linebackers than he was Mahomes. What’s especially nutty about the post, though, is invoking Wycheck’s memory on the day he dies to make a point about “officiating inconsistencies.”

Such is life on these internet streets, though.