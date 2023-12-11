Travis Kelce made a play for the ages Sunday evening, but it ultimately didn’t count.

With the Chiefs trailing the Bills by three late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Kelce near Buffalo’s 30-yard line. The star tight end ran about 10 yards before firing a lateral to Kadarius Toney, who raced to the end zone for what looked like a go-ahead touchdown with 1:12 on the clock.

However, the score was nullified due to a Toney offsides penalty and Kansas City went on to suffer a 20-17 loss. Seemingly no one took the defeat harder than Mahomes, whose postgame temper tantrum included some over-the-top remarks about his favorite target.

“It’s tough, man,” Mahomes told reporters, per a video shared by KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson. “That’s a Hall of Fame tight end making a Hall of Fame play that won’t be shown because they threw a flag for offensive offsides. So, it takes away from not only this game and this season but from a legendary career that Travis has had. That hurts me because I know hard he works for it.”

Andy Reid also went the extra mile with his complaint about the penalty after Kansas City dropped to 8-5. The Chiefs head coach thought the referees should have given him a warning about Toney’s offside position and felt the call was an “embarrassing” look for the NFL.

Airing out grievances isn’t going to do the Chiefs any good now, though. The reigning Super Bowl champions must put the loss behind them and focus on Sunday’s road matchup with the New England Patriots.