Tommy DeVito almost joined the New England Patriots prior to the start of the season but ultimately decided to stay with his hometown team.

While the Patriots missed out on the Giants signal-caller, his agent, Sean Stellato, believes New England could have its own hometown quarterback success story on its hands if the franchise pulls the trigger on signing his client E.J. Perry.

Perry, who is an Andover, Mass. native, worked out for the Patriots earlier this week. He was on New England’s radar during the 2022 NFL Draft as well but ended up going undrafted out of Brown.

Perry ultimately spent his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars before having two separate stints with the Houston Texans this year. Perry has looked for his next NFL home ever since being waived by the Texans in late August, and Stellato sees the 6-foot-2, 211-pound signal-caller as a good fit for the QB-needy Patriots.

“Everybody asks about Tommy DeVito. Where’d he come from? Why he’s doing what he’s doing?” Stellato told NESN.com. “I will say this, E.J. Perry has got a lot of similar traits to Tommy DeVito. E.J. Perry had the greatest East-West Shrine Game in its history, better than (Brett) Favre, better than (Tom) Brady, better than (John) Elway. He backed it up at the combine. He should be on someone’s roster.”

Stellato added: “He’s going to make a team better. He’s going to push starters. He’s going to help starters with complex defenses. He would be such a value add in the Patriots organization and I’m hoping they can give him that shot.”

Perry really made a name for himself at the East-West Shrine Game. He dazzled on that stage, earning the game’s MVP honors after completing 13-of-18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots could try to do what the Jaguars and Texans couldn’t and tap into that potential. New England isn’t foreign to taking on project players, and could take a shot at trying to mold Perry.

The Patriots have looked at plenty of backup quarterbacks this season, most of them leaving much to be desired. Matt Corral and Ian Book didn’t have long stays with New England while Will Grier couldn’t seize a potential opportunity in front of him, either.

There has been no news about Perry signing with the Patriots since the work out. They could easily pass on him and look for someone else to try to develop.

But Stellato believes that would be a mistake as he feels Perry could very well be the next DeVito.

“Let’s re-watch what Tommy is doing in New York, let E.J. get the opportunity to do that in New England,” Stellato said. “I have no doubt about it that if E.J. Perry got a shot, he would do the same thing Tommy’s doing in New England. And I feel strongly about that. … I hope they can give the young man a chance. Let him get developed in the offseason, let him compete and I don’t think they’ll be disappointed at all.”