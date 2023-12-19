The Patriots weren’t the only team interested in Nathan Rourke after the quarterback was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New England claimed Rourke off waivers Monday a few hours after the Los Angeles Chargers signed fellow signal-caller Will Grier off of the Patriots practice squad. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Houston also put in a waiver claim for Rourke, but the 25-year-old was awarded to New England due to a higher priority number.

The Texans’ interest in Rourke is not a surprise, as starter C.J. Stroud currently is dealing with a concussion. Case Keenum was given the nod for Sunday’s overtime road win over the Tennessee Titans, and the 35-year-old filled in admirably by completing 23 of 36 pass attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Davis Mills, a 2021 third-round pick, was Keenum’s backup in Week 15.

Rourke now joins a Patriots team that needed quarterback depth after losing both Grier and dual-threat rookie Malik Cunningham in less than a week. Since New England acquired Rourke via waivers rather than poaching him from a practice squad, it is not subject to any NFL rules about presence on the 53-man roster.

The Patriots, who dropped to 3-11 with their home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Denver on Sunday night for a primetime matchup with the Broncos.