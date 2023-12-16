When Red Sox Target Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reportedly Could Sign

The Red Sox have been linked as one of the contenders to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Japanese pitcher could soon decide on his next team, which would knock down another domino in Major League Baseball free agency.

Boston was among six teams to meet with the 25-year-old, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The other clubs reportedly interested in Yamamoto are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Feinsand added the right-hander “could make his decision in the next few days.”

Yamamoto must sign before his posting window expires on Jan. 4. The Yankees are viewed as the favorite to sign him, according to multiple insiders. But Mets owner Steve Cohen could throw in an aggressive bid to secure the star pitcher. Yamamoto is expected to sign a contract between $200-$300 million.

Boston reportedly made Yamamoto a “top priority” during winter meetings, and it appears multiple clubs are waiting on where he signs before turning their focus on the other top pitchers in the market like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, both of whom also have been linked to the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made starting pitcher one of Boston’s top needs he wanted to address this offseason, and the team’s multiple trades this offseason, including sending Alex Verdugo to the Yankees, signals the desire to address those goals.

Yamamoto’s next team ultimately is up to him, and fans will have to wait and see which team the right-hander decides to sign with.