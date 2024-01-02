Boston Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov is back in the B’s starting lineup for Boston’s matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Merkulov played college hockey at Ohio State University during the 2021-2022 season and will look to provide an offensive spark into the Bruins lineup in his return to his college hometown.

For more, check out the 180 Moment of the Week from “Bruins Pregame Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images